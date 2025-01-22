Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police will impose various traffic restrictions in Bhubaneswar in view of the state-level Republic Day 2025 parade and its rehearsal.

The restrictions will be imposed on the Mahatma Gandhi Marg and its periphery on January 22 and 23 from 2.00 pm to 6.00 pm, on January 24 from 7.00 am to 11.30 am, and on January 26 from 6.30 am onwards till the completion of the parade.

Below are the traffic restrictions.

1. No heavy vehicles shall be allowed to ply towards Master Canteen Square either from Ram Mandir Crossing or Rajmahal Crossing.

2. Two-wheelers and light motor vehicles shall be allowed from Rajmahal crossing towards Ram Mandir crossing up to Master canteen square only. All the above vehicles shall however not be allowed to turn towards PMG square on Mahatma Gandhi marg till the parade is over.

3. No vehicles shall be allowed to come towards Rabindra Mandap crossing from the Housing Board crossing side and shall be diverted at Keshari Talkies crossing towards the left side lane.

4. No vehicles shall be allowed to move towards PMG Square from the AG Square side and shall be diverted from Jaydev Bhawan Square towards the IDCOL auditorium side.

5. All kinds of vehicles coming from 120 Battalion Square side shall be diverted towards Unit-4 at MLA colony crossing.

6. All the lanes touching Mahatma Gandhi Marg shall be sealed and only pedestrians shall be allowed to go to Mahatma Gandhi Marg.

The following places have been designated as 'Parking Places' during the parade hours.