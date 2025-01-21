Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Republic Day 2025, the Odisha government has released a list of ministers who will unfurl the national flag at various district-level celebrations.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati is scheduled to unfurl the tricolour at the state-level celebrations in Bhubaneswar.

Below is a list of Odisha ministers and the districts where they will hoist the national flag on January 26.

1. Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister - Cuttack.

2. Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister, Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment and Energy - Puri.

3. Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister, Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti and Tourism - Khordha.

4. Suresh Pujari, Minister, Revenue & Disaster Management - Sundargarh.

5. Rabi Narayan Naik, Minister, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water - Subarnapur.

6. Nityananda Gond, Minister, School & Mass Education, ST & SC Development, Minorities & B.C. Welfare, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities - Koraput.

7. Krushna Chandra Patra, Minister, Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare, Science & Technology - Jagatsinghpur.

8. Prithiviraj Harichandan, Minister, Law, Works & Excise - Jajpur.

9. Mukesh Mahaling, Minister, Health & Family Welfare, Parliamentary Affairs and Electronics & IT - Rayagada.

10. Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, Minister, Commerce & Transport, Steel & Mines - Gajapati.

11. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Minister, Housing & Urban Development and Public Enterprises - Balasore.

12. Ganesh Ram Singh Khunta, Minister of State (I/C), Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Labour & Employees State Insurance - Keonjhar.

13. Suryabhanshi Suraj, Minister of State (I/C), Higher Education, Sports & Youth Services, Literature & Culture - Nuapada.

14. Pradeep Bal Samanta, Minister of State (I/C), Co-operation, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts - Dhenkanal.

15. Manohar Mahalik, Minister of State (I/C), Fisheries & ARD and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises - Malkangiri.

16. Pradipta Swain, Minister of State (I/C), Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education - Nayagarh.