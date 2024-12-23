Bhubaneswar: A contingent of National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Odisha is all set to represent the state at the prestigious Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2025 in New Delhi.

The contingent will travel to the National Capital by air for the first time in the 75-year history of Odisha NCC. Odisha is the third state in the country to arrange air travel for the NCC contingent. This historic step underscores the Odisha’s commitment to youth empowerment, said the state government in a statement today.

The contingent, consisting of 127 cadets, was selected after a rigorous process from a pool of over 63,000 NCC cadets across Odisha. These outstanding young leaders have undergone an intense 30-day training programme, designed to ensure their readiness for competitive events such as drill, cultural presentations, and other key activities at the national stage, it added.

The Odisha contingent will not only represent the state’s excellence in NCC but also showcase the rich cultural heritage and ethos of Odisha, reflecting its diversity and vibrant traditions. These cadets will participate in several prestigious events, including the Prime Minister’s Rally and cultural competitions, making Odisha proud on the national platform, read the statement.

This achievement has been made possible by the proactive and visionary support of the state government, which has been consistently emphasizing the importance of nurturing youth talent. The government’s focus on providing resources and opportunities through the NCC has been instrumental in creating this historic moment.

“This is a proud moment for Odisha as our cadets set an example of excellence and dedication. Their journey symbolises the state’s progressive vision and commitment to empowering youth through platforms like NCC,” said Col. Satyabrata Swain, Chief Selection Officer and Chief Training Officer of the Odisha Republic Day NCC Contingent and Group Commander of NCC Odisha.

A grand send-off event is scheduled to be held at the Utkal Auditorium on December 24. The cadets will present an enthralling cultural programme showcasing the state’s traditions and artistic talent at the event.