Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati unfurled the national flag at the state-level Republic Day celebrations held at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar today.

The Governor took the salute of the Republic Day parade, marking the 77th Republic Day celebrations in the state.

A total of 54 contingents took part in the parade. These included troops from different forces such as the CRPF, OISF, Home Guards and Civil Defence. Students from various government and private schools and colleges also participated in the parade.

The state-level celebrations featured 12 tableaux presented by different government departments. Each tableau highlighted welfare schemes, development initiatives and key achievements of the state government.

Adding a cultural touch to the celebrations, five folk dance and folk art groups from different districts performed during the parade. Their performances showcased Odisha’s rich cultural heritage and traditional art forms.

Senior state officials, public representatives and a large number of citizens were present to witness the celebrations.