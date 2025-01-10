Bhubaneswar: Sambad Group Managing Director Monica Nayyar Patnaik's book "Understanding the media consumption pattern and its impact on rural women entrepreneurs in Odisha, was launched here on Thursday.

The Chairman and Director of Odisha's largest media conglomerate, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, inaugurated the book while Professor Emeritus of KIIT University Satya Narayan Misra attended the event as chief guest.

Addressing the audience, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik said conventional mass media like newspapers, television and radio are being pushed to the sideline by the rise of digital platforms. While this is a major challenge to the print industry, it is imperative that journalists adapt to this shift and ensure that information is still accessible to people. Which is why use of Odia language in digital media is of vital importance to ensure wider reach to the public. "From government schemes to economy-related matters, women in rural areas will be able to access the information more in Odia than any other language," he said.

Patnaik added that while information in Odia in digital media will be significant game-changer, journalists must ensure that there is no compromise in its veracity and all data is backed by research.

Speaking during the event, Prof Mishra said, "Most opinion-based writings are influenced by judgement. Such discrepancies are even reflected in audit reports. But information based on research is backed by data and not personal outlook. From sample collection to community-based interactions, Dr Monica's work combines both methodologies. The book is not an outsourced product but gives crucial insights into relevant areas with research-based information."

Elaborating on her book, Dr Monica Nayyar Patnaik said rural women entreprenuers are no longer consuming traditional forms of media like newspapers and television. They are preferring ditigal media platforms like YouTube to gain information on various crop practices and practise the same. "So if the information is available in Odia, it will ensure a much wider accessibility for them. Not just that, success stories of rural women entrepreneurs will also inspire others. Digital media is now empowering women with knowlege across various domains - from managerial skills to understanding market opportunities. What is lacking is sufficient information on profit-making strategies. This is an area we must aim to work on to ensure women in rural areas learn the economics of doing business," she said.

While delivering vote of thanks Editor (Publications) Asit Mohanty praised the commendable work done by the author and added that there is a scope for a translated version of the work which will enable it to reach out to the target group.