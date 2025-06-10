Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards promoting Jagannath culture, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced today a dedicated research centre will soon be established in the State.

Alongside the research centre, an interpretation centre of international standards will also be developed. Spread over an area of three lakh square feet, the facility will offer comprehensive insights into the heritage and significance of Lord Jagannath, tracing his glory from the Purana era, the Minister said.

The Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, a vital Hindu pilgrimage site and one of the revered Char Dham destinations, will serve as the cultural anchor for the initiative.

The historic shrine was built in the 12th century by King Ananta Barma Chodaganga Dev.