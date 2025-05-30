Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will soon provide reservation to students of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) in technical education.

This was revealed by Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain today.

“The state government will soon announce reservation for SEBC students in technical education. The government is now looking into all aspects in this regard,” said Swain, the legislator from Paradeep in Jagatsinghpur.

Earlier this month, the state Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved a proposal for reservation of seats for SEBC students in government-run higher education institutions in Odisha.

As per the decision, the state government will keep 11.25 per cent seats in government-run higher education institutions reserved for students of SEBC community from 2025-26 academic year.

The SEBC students will get quota in public universities, state government and aided higher secondary and higher education institutions under School & Mass Education, Higher Education, Odia Language Literature and Culture, and Sports & Youth Services Departments, said the state government.

The state government will provide 22.5 per cent reservation to ST students, 16.25 per cent to SC students, 11.25 per cent to SEBC students, 5 per cent to PwD and one per cent to ESM in UG, PG, Teacher Education, LLB, Integrated Law, Teacher Training, vocational, B.P.Ed and M.P.Ed courses in Odisha.