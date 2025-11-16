Bhubaneswar: Speakers at the sixth edition of Sambad's 'Odisha 50' event stressed that women’s empowerment is no longer just a slogan but a visible reality across the country. The event, organised by the Sambad Group in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, featured discussions on the need to ensure safety, respect and self-reliance for women to achieve the full goal of empowerment.

Attending as the chief guest, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said women’s rising achievements show a positive shift nationwide. He added that any home or society that gives proper respect to women becomes a place where prosperity thrives. Such societies move forward on the path of development, he said.

Amway India Managing Director Rajneesh Chopra, one of the key guests, described women as builders of national progress. He said the country cannot grow without the participation of its women, who make up nearly 48 per cent of the population.

Khimji Jewellers Managing Director Mitesh Khimji noted that empowering women strengthens families, communities and the overall economy. He said women can become more confident and self-reliant when they receive equal opportunities, respect and resources.

Eastern Media Limited's Chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik highlighted the selfless contribution of women in society. He pointed out that although people pay heavy rent for housing in cities, no one can ever repay a mother for the space she provides by carrying a child for nine months. He added that while women have taken up every role performed by men, it is still not possible for men to handle all responsibilities carried out by women.

Sambad's Editor Tanaya Patnaik encouraged women to stay healthy and use mobile phones for learning rather than only for selfies.

Eastern Media Limited's Managing Director Dr. Monica Nayyar Patnaik urged women to sharpen their skills and continue improving their education.

A coffee table book was also released during the event.