Bhubaneswar: Many districts in Odisha are likely to witness rainfall activities during the next seven days as the southwest monsoon has become active in the state after remaining subdued for a brief period.

“Most of the districts in Odisha may witness rainfall activities in next seven days. The maximum temperature across the state is likely to fall by 2 to 3 degree Celsius from tomorrow,” said IMD regional centre Director Manorama Mohanty today.

As per the prediction, heavy rainfall in very likely to lash several Odisha districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Kalahandi, Kandahamal, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Sundargarh and Keonjhar between June 12 and 17.

The heavy rainfall will be accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds, said the IMD.

Similarly, several districts including Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh and Balangir may witness thunderstorm and gusty surface winds till June 14.

Besides, light to moderate rain is likely at many places over the districts of Odisha till June 18, added the IMD.

According to the weather department, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at a few places over the districts of South Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha during the last 24 hours. One or two places in Ganjam witnessed heavy rainfall during this period, revealed the IMD.