Talcher: To ensure smooth movement of devotees and prevent traffic congestion during Ganesh Puja celebrations, the Angul district administration has restricted the entry of heavy goods vehicles into Talcher town.

The order was issued by Angul District Collector Abdaal M. Akhtar today in view of the Ganesh Puja festivities and the upcoming immersion processions.

As per the directive, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to ply between Pabitra Mohan Chowk and Dera Chowk, and from Ballahar Chowk to Taladeba Level Crossing via Talcher College. The restrictions will remain in force from August 27 to September 6, daily between 3 PM and 11 PM.

Additionally, on September 9, similar restrictions will be enforced between 7 AM and 11 PM for the immersion ceremony of Lord Ganesh.