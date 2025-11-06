Cuttack: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) today announced the results of the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination-2024, declaring that 2,405 candidates have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process. Of these, 781 are women candidates, the commission said in its notification.

The OCS Preliminary Examination was conducted on October 12, 2025.

The commission further informed the OCS Main (Written) Examination-2024 is tentatively scheduled to be held in the last week of January or the first week of February 2026.

“The detailed programme of the OCS Main (Written) Examination 2024 will be notified in due course,” the notification stated.

The list of qualified candidates has been published on the commission’s official website — http://opsc.gov.in .

OPSC has advised all qualified candidates to regularly visit its website for updates and further instructions regarding the main examination.

The OPSC conducts the Odisha Civil Services Examination in three stages — Preliminary, Main (Written), and Personality Test (Interview). The final selection of candidates are done for various Group A and Group B posts in the state administration.