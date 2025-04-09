Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has appointed retired IAS officer Manoj Kumar Parida as the new Chief Information Commissioner of the Odisha Right to Information (RTI) Commission.

Parida, a former bureaucrat of the AGMUT cadre, brings with him years of administrative experience to lead the commission.

Along with Parida, three others have been appointed as Information Commissioners. They are retired IPS officer Pranabindu Acharya, High Court advocate Kalpana Pattnaik, and retired IAS officer Pabitra Mandal.