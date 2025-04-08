Bhubaneswar: Retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Pradeep Kumar Jena officially assumed the role of Chairman of the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC).

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Raj Bhavan, where Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jena.

The event was attended by several senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Energy Department Principal Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev, Governor’s Principal Secretary NBS Rajput, and others.

Jena’s appointment as OERC Chairman was made by the State Government on March 28, 2025, under the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003. A seasoned bureaucrat, Jena has served the Odisha Government in various key positions, most notably as the Chief Secretary of the State.