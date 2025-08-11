Cuttack: The Special Vigilance Court in Cuttack today sentenced retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Amaresh Kumar Jaiswal to two years of rigorous imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

Vigilance Court Judge Arun Kumar Mallick also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Jaiswal.

He was arrested while serving as the Divisional Forest Officer (Territorial) in Sambalpur and later retired in 2023 as Conservator of Forests. The Odisha Vigilance had filed a chargesheet against him under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Vigilance officials said the agency will now approach the competent authority to stop Jaiswal’s pension following his conviction.