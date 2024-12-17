Cuttack: A retired professor was found dead at Jobra Anicut in Cuttack city. Police recovered the body and sent to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased person was identified as Baishnav Charan Singh, 78, a retired professor at Ravenshaw University.

The 78-year-old retired professor, a resident of Rajendra Nagar area in Cuttack city, was residing near Nandankanan area in Bhubaneswar. His body was found at Gate No.93 at Jobra barrage in Cuttack today, police said.

According to reports, the retired Ravenshaw University professror was missing for some days. His family members lodged a missing report at the Nandankanan Police Station on December 15.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the incident was a suicide or murder.

Malgodown police started investigation into the incident.