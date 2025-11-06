Baripada (Mayurbhanj): A Special Vigilance Court in Baripada today sentenced retired Tahasildar Bhimsen Mangaraj to two years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a disproportionate assets case.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Mangaraj.

According to official sources, the Odisha Vigilance will approach the competent authority to initiate the process of stopping his pension following the conviction.

Mangaraj, who had served as Tahasildar of Bahalda in Mayurbhanj district, was charge-sheeted by the Vigilance under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.