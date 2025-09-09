Bhubaneswar: A high-level review meeting will be held on September 10 to consider inclusion of beneficiaries earlier exempted from the Subhadra Yojana, informed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday.

Ahead of the meeting, the Women and Child Development Department, led by Parida, sought reports from three key departments—Commerce & Transport, Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare, and health.

The Commerce & Transport Department was asked to verify applicants owning four-wheelers, the Health Department to update the list of deceased beneficiaries, and the Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department to submit details of land owned by women applicants.

Decisions on including the exempted beneficiaries will be taken based on these reports in tomorrow’s review meeting, Parida said.

More than 1 crore women have been benefitted from Odisha Government's flagship programme since 2024.

In 1st phase, Rs 5,000 was credited to 25 lakh women's bank accounts in Odisha. The 2nd phase Subhadra money was released on Oct 9, 2024, benefitting 39 lakh women. The 3rd phase was disbursed on Nov 24, 2024 covering 20 lakh beneficiaries. The scheme reached over 18 lakh women beneficiaries in 4th phase on Feb 8, 2025. The 5th phase money was disbursed among 2.30 lakh women on March 6, 2025 hitting the 1 crore target. The 2nd installment money was released on March 8, 2025, on International Women’s Day.

The August 9 disbursement marked the 3rd installment on the auspicious occasion of Rakhi Purnima, continuing the state government’s mission to empower women financially through direct cash transfer.