Bhubaneswar: With an aim to revive and modernise the Aska sugar factory, the Odisha Government will constitute a task force for the same. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhavan here today.

The task force will comprise of senior officials of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Finance, Cooperation, Excise and Irrigation departments.

Mentioning that many farmers are dependent on the Aska sugar factory, the oldest one in the State, Majhi said steps must be taken for revival and modernization of the sugar unit.

The task force will visit Maharashtra and other states, and take note of the sugar units functioning there. Based on the report and suggestions of the task force, measures will be taken for revival of the Aska sugar factory, said official sources.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, Excise, Works and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Cooperation Minister Pradeep Bala Samanta, Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Aska MLA Saroj Kumar Padhi, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, ACS Nikunj Bihari Dhal and senior officials were present in the meeting.

The Aska sugar factory was established in 1956 and production started in 1963. Capacity expansion was carried out and allied products were produced subsequently. However, the unit is not profitable currently.