Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance sleuths today arrested a Revenue Inspector (RI) for taking Rs 40,000 as bribe from an individual in Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

The accused has been identified as Bhisma Pradhan, the RI of Goudpalli Revenue Circle under Jamankira Tahasil in Sambalpur.

The RI had sought Rs 40,000 as bribe from a private individual to furnish favourable report in a land lease case and issue ROR ( Land Patta) in his favour.

The individual had lodged a complaint in this regard with the Vigilance Department.

Subsequently, a trap was laid and the Vigilance officials caught the RI red-handed while he was accepting the bribe amount from the complainant.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the RI and seized. Following this, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations linked to the RI to unearth any disproportionate assets.

The Sambalpur Vigilance Police Station has registered a case in this regard under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and initiated a probe.