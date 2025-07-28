Cuttack: Creating a reel video while riding a two-wheeler proved costly for Mohan Sahoo of Dhaipur, Cuttack, as he was fined ₹16,000 by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Cuttack.

Sahoo, along with a female companion, was captured on CCTV footage dangerously riding a two-wheeler (registration number OD05BE8049) through the city. In the video, Mohan is seen riding the vehicle while the woman sits precariously on the fuel tank and films the reel using her smartphone.

Taking cognisance of the video footage recorded at various CCTV points, the RTO penalised Mohan for multiple traffic violations. He was fined ₹5,000 under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving, for causing air and noise pollution under Section 190(2), and for not wearing helmets, for both rider and pillion, under Section 194(D).

Authorities noted such reckless behaviour endangers not only the lives of the rider and pillion but also poses a serious threat to other road users.