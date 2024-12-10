Bhubaneswar: Odisha government is planning to construct more roads and flyovers, two new ring roads and a Railway overbridge (ROB) in Bhubaneswar to ease traffic congestion.

In this regard, a presentation was made to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi by Works department and Housing and Urban Development department at Lok Seva Bhawan here today on various road projects for the city.

At the meeting, CM Majhi stressed on the need to make vehicular traffic system smooth in view of growing population of Bhubaneswar city.

The Works department presented data about proposed projects including Jaydev Vihar-Nandankanan new road, a ring road from Patia Railway Station to NH-16 on Daya West Canal, Sundarpada-Jatani Road development, new road from the Institute of Mathematics on Patapalli-Trishulia Road to Ekamra Kanan, Kalpana Square-Museum-Ravi Talkies new flyover, ROB between Sishu Bhawan Chhak and Mausi Maa Chhak and Tamando-Chandaka-Baran-Dhauli-Tamando ring road.

Similarly, Urban and Housing Development department presented detailed information regarding formation of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri Economic region and Greater Bhubaneswar at the meeting.

Two deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Works and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, CM's Additional Chief Secretray Nikunja Bihari Dhal were among others present at the meeting.