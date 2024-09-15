Baripada: At least four persons were killed and 11 others sustained critical injuries in two road accidents near Odisha's Baripada town.

In the first incident, an SUV crashed into a tree near Khasadiha Chhak, close to Rangamatia under Baripada Sadar police limits, late last night. The driver, Bhuban Singh, and another passenger, Jayant Kumar Singh (35), died on the spot.

The accident left 11 others critically injured, all of whom are currently undergoing treatment at the PRM Hospital here.

All of them were returning from Rangamatia after attending an event when the accident occurred.

In another incident late last night, a motorcycle collided with the rear of a stationary truck on National Highway-18 near Palabani Chhak, near Baripada town. Two youths riding the motorcycle died on the spot under the impact of the collision.

The deceased were identified as Bikash Mahanta (20) from Sindurgoura village and Mitu Mahanta (24) from Harischandrapur village. They were reportedly on their way to a local festival when the accident occurred.