Balasore: A group of seven masked miscreants allegedly broke into a house in Dayanidhipur village under Soro police limits in Odisha's Balasore district late last night and looted gold jewellery worth over ₹10 lakh and ₹50,000 in cash after assaulting the family members.

According to reports, the robbers entered the residence of Rabindra Nayak around midnight with their faces covered. The miscreants broke open the door, stormed into the house, tied up five family members and assaulted them.

As neighbours Balaram Rout and Prashanta Rout rushed to the spot, the miscreants climbed onto the roof and opened fire to scare them off. Balaram sustained a bullet injury in his chest and was critically injured.

The robbers fled the scene soon after the firing. Balaram was rescued by locals and rushed to the Soro Hospital. Two others, Rabindra Nayak and Rohit Nayak, were also injured in the incident.

They were later shifted to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Soro police have started an investigation into the matter.