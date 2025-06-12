Keonjhar: In a daring daylight heist, a gang of five armed robbers looted the Odisha Grameen Bank at Joda town in Keonjhar district today, making away with around ₹10 lakh in cash and a substantial quantity of gold ornaments.

According to reports, the miscreants barged into the bank during regular business hours and brandished firearms to terrorise the bank staff and customers. Under threat, the staff handed over the cash and gold, following which the robbers quickly fled the scene.

The Joda Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident and are making efforts to identify and trace the culprits. Police teams have begun reviewing CCTV footage and collecting eyewitness accounts as part of the probe.