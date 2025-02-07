Bhubaneswar: Unidentified miscreants allegedly snatched Rs 2.55 lakh from a man in the Infocity area of Bhubaneswar, today.

As per reports, the victim, identified as Sisir Mohapatra, an employee of a security agency, withdrew the amount from the Infocity branch of the SBI and came to his office in the locality.

While he was entering the office after parking his two-wheeler on the premises, two motorcycle-borne robbers snatched the cash from him and fled the spot on the vehicle.

"I had saved my hard-earned money. Today, I withdrew it for paying the college fees of my child. Unfortunately, the robbers stole my money," said Mohapatra.

The Infocity police have started an investigation into the incident. Efforts were on by the cops to identity and trace the wrongdoers on the basis of CCTV footage.