Baripada: A rogue elephant that had caused widespread panic here in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district by killing four persons over the past three days was tranquillized, late last night.

The tusker had rampaged through the areas of Shuliapada and Betanati before entering the Baripada range. The Forest Department convened an emergency meeting following the tragic death of a woman, who was trampled by the elephant.

In response to a state government directive, four trained mahouts from Assam were dispatched to Similipal to capture the elephant. Armed with two specialized vehicles equipped with nets and other tranquillization gear, the team successfully subdued the animal, bringing relief to the residents of the area.

Earlier, locals had criticized the district forest authorities for their inaction despite repeated appeals to control the elephant, allowing its deadly spree to continue unabated.