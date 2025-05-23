Bhubaneswar: The Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar underwent a purification ritual today as a non-Hindu tourist reportedly entered the temple premises.

The tourist has been identified as Vasilache Andrei-Cristian, a national of Romania, a southeastern European country.

The 48-year-old foreign national was spotted roaming on premises of the temple today. Noticing 'suspicious' movements, the servitors and temple police questioned him about his identity and nationality.

Later, he was taken to the temple office for more interrogation.

As entry of non-Hindus is completely restricted at the Lingaraj Temple, the shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, the temple authorities conducted purification ritual at the temple.

"The temple police personnel identified the tourist as a Christian by his religion. Upon informed by them, the temple office ordered the supervisor for purification ritual. All the rituals were delayed due to the purification the ritual carried out at the temple. Due to entry of a non-Hindu, lime water was sprinkled on the temple premises and at the Lion's gate (main entrance). Afterwards, the prasad cooked for Lord Lingaraj was immersed in 'Amunia' pool. Lord Lingaraj wad adorned once again after bathing ritual again," said a senior servitor Biranchi Narayan Patri.

The servitor expressed surprise as to how foreign nationals and non-Hindus dare to enter despite police deployment at and around the 11th-century temple.