Bhubaneswar: The duped investors of chit fund firm, Rose Valley Group of Companies, will get back their money soon.

This was revealed by the zonal office of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Bhubaneswar today.

The Special Court (PMLA) at Khurda has released Rs 332.76 crore proceeds of crime (present value around Rs 450 crore held as fixed deposits (FD) in various bank accounts) attached by the ED in the Rose Valley Group chit fund scam for restitution of the same to the lawful claimants/ investors.

The Special Judge PMLA, Khurda, has allowed the application filed by the Asset Disposal Committee (ADC), Rose Valley to release the movable property under possession of ED, Bhubaneswar in favour of the ADC, Rose Valley Group for restitution of the same to the lawful investors.

Rose Valley Group of Companies, under their managing director (MD) Gautam Kundu, had accepted deposits from lakhs of small investors in the eastern region of the country including Odisha, West Bengal, Assam and Tripura.

“The landmark order passed by the special court (PMLA) would pave the way for the return of the investors’ money through the ADC,” said the ED.

Till date, around 31 lakh investors of Rose Valley Group have applied for the return of their money, added the ED.