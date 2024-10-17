Rourkela: Officials of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) have raided an ice-cream manufacturing factory in the city and destroyed over 100 kg of ice-cream.

Citing preparation of ice-cream in unhygienic conditions, the municipal corporation officials searched the unit. They collected samples for tests and sealed the unit that was running without a valid food safety licence.

Ajit Patnaik, Assistant Commissioner of the municipal corporation said based on the allegations, officials raided the factory. Even though notices were served to improve the conditions for preparation of ice-cream, the owner did not pay any heed. The officials found the condition at the unit to be unhygienic.

Swagatika Behera, Health official said the batch number, manufacturing and expiry dates on the ice-cream packets were missing.

The manufacturing unit had been reportedly operating for more than two years.