Rourkela: The much-talked-about glass suspension bridge at Vedvyas in Rourkela will no longer be constructed. Instead, the government has decided to build a cement footbridge, citing safety concerns.

Back in March this year, Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan had announced the construction of a modern glass suspension bridge at Vedvyas at an estimated cost of ₹35 crore. However, even after six months of the announcement, not a single brick was laid. Now, the government has altered its plan, replacing the glass structure with a cement bridge for pedestrians.

The sudden change of decision has sparked sharp reactions across Rourkela. Vedvyas Peeth Bikash Mancha’s general secretary, Bibhuti Bhushan Das, warned that the forum would strongly oppose the move. “If safety were the concern, the minister should not have announced the glass bridge project in the first place. The government should reconsider and ensure that the suspension bridge remains a reality,” he said.

Raghunathpali MLA Durgacharan Tanti also expressed surprise, saying he was unaware of such a shift. “In the Assembly, the minister had assured me that the construction work would begin soon. If the plan has changed, I will hold discussions with the concerned department,” he said.

The demand for a suspension bridge over the Brahmani River at Vedvyas has been pending for years. In 2014, the Centre had sanctioned ₹25 crore for the project, but the then BJD government did not grant clearance, leading to the funds being returned.

Later, senior leaders, including Jual Oram and Dilip Ray, had written multiple letters to the state government pushing for the project. Vedvyas Peeth Bikash Mancha representatives had also approached MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak, after which a survey was conducted by the Works Department, estimating a cost of ₹76 crore.

Despite all surveys and proposals, the project never took off. After the BJP came to power in Odisha, Minister Harichandan had announced several projects, including the suspension bridge at Vedvyas, a new ring road for Rourkela, and a four-lane road from Rourkela to Jaleswar.

But now, the government’s U-turn has raised eyebrows and stirred public discontent.