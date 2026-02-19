Rourkela: The Rourkela Police have uncovered a major betting syndicate operating during the T20 World Cup and arrested six persons in connection with the case. The police seized Rs 30 lakh in cash along with electronic devices and other materials used in the illegal activity.

According to reports, the accused were running the betting racket through an app named 'Silver Exchange'. Large amounts of money were allegedly being wagered during live cricket matches, with transactions running into crores of rupees.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rohit Bhagat, Pankaj Kumar Bhagat, Sonu Rao, Mukesh Sahu, Jitendra Agrawal and Suresh Khemka. All six are residents of Rourkela.

During the raid, police seized two laptops, nine mobile phones, a Thar vehicle, Aadhaar cards and bank account details linked to the accused. The electronic devices were being used to manage bets and monitor match updates in real time.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the syndicate’s network extended beyond Odisha to areas such as Delhi, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Police claim to have found strong evidence indicating that the group was involved in financial transactions amounting to nearly Rs 8 crore.

Further investigation is underway to trace other members of the network and identify additional financial links. Police are also examining bank transactions and digital records to determine the full scale of the operation.