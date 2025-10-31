Rourkela: In a major step towards technology-driven policing, Rourkela Police on Thursday inaugurated an Integrated Control Room at the District Police Office as part of its predictive policing initiative. The project aims to strengthen surveillance, crime prevention, and emergency response mechanisms across the city.

Under the initiative, a network of 220 CCTV cameras has been installed at key locations, including 100 solar-powered units, Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras. The control room is equipped with advanced technology to monitor real-time activities, detect suspicious movements, and alert field units instantly.

Also read: NIT Rourkela researchers develop eco-friendly solution to combat antibiotic resistance.

A notable feature of the initiative is the introduction of a community partnership model under the “Pledge Your Camera” programme. Over 651 private road-facing cameras have been mapped so far, with more than 400 owners voluntarily sharing their camera feeds with the police surveillance network. The police have lauded citizens for their cooperation and civic responsibility in contributing to public safety.

Citizens are encouraged to join initiative

Authorities said this collaboration between residents and the police marks a new era of community-based policing and shared responsibility for security. Citizens are encouraged to join the initiative by registering on www.rourkelapolice.inor contacting 8763146477.

The newly inaugurated Integrated Control Room will act as the central hub for data analysis, live monitoring, and coordination among various police units, including CCTV Cell, ERSS Cell, Smart e-beat Cell, VHF Cell, and Traffic Cell. Officials said its predictive features will help identify potential crime hotspots, track vehicles, and ensure swift response to law and order situations.