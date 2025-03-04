Rourkela: The Regional Pollution Control Board in Rourkela has taken strict action against industries flouting environmental regulations. In a recent move, the board issued closure notices to 11 factories that were found violating air and water pollution norms. Additionally, action has been recommended against 128 more industries for non-compliance.

According to reports, the air and water pollution levels in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, and Deogarh districts have been increasing at an alarming rate. Ideally, the pH level of drinking water should be between 6.5 and 8.5, but reports indicate that in Sundargarh and Jharsuguda, it has exceeded this range. Similarly, air pollution levels in these areas have risen above the permissible limit of 200 micrograms per cubic meter, sometimes crossing 300 micrograms per cubic meter.

To address the issue, the Pollution Control Board has intensified inspections, especially in the Kalunga, Kuarmunda, and Bonaigarh industrial areas. During surprise inspections, several factories were found releasing excessive pollutants into the air. As a result, closure notices have been issued to 11 industrial units, including Rajesh Sahani, Das Enterprises, Pal Metal Industries, Swastik Ispat Pvt. Ltd., Utkal Metrics Pvt. Ltd., Sri Jagannath Traders, Scan Steel Ltd., Gangpur Minerals, Sri Ram Minerals, and Maa Kali Industries.

Apart from these, 78 more establishments—including sponge iron plants, stone quarries, mineral processing units, and chemical industries—have been served show-cause notices for pollution violations. Additionally, 22 factories have been instructed to strictly adhere to environmental norms, while 13 units are required to appear for personal hearings to explain their pollution control measures.

Authorities have also directed local hotels and food processing units in Rourkela and Jharsuguda to comply with pollution control guidelines. Specific industrial zones like Kalunga and Kansbahal, known for severe air and water pollution, have been put under close surveillance. Business owners have been asked to outline the steps they are taking to reduce environmental hazards.

Regional Pollution Control Board officer Anup Kumar Mallik has warned that stringent action will be taken against industries that fail to comply with environmental regulations. The board has also planned further inspections and may issue additional closure notices if necessary to curb pollution levels in the region.