Rourkela: The body of an employee of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) was found near the railway track on the premises of the plant here in the city.

The deceased has been identified as Basudev Pradhan (50) of Sector 4D Block. He was the Master Technician of the Heavy Maintenance Electricals (HME) Department at the RSP.

Pradhan was transferred to the HME department from Hotstrip Mill-1 a month ago.

He was found with his head severed from his body near the railway track.

The Tangarpali police recovered the body and kept it at the morgue of the Ispat General Hospital (IGH). However, the reason for death is still obscure. Police initiated a probe after registering a case.