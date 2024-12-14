Bhubaneswar: In a twist to an alleged bribery case involving Rs 10 lakh transaction for a government project in Odisha, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi for investigation.

"It is learnt that you are aquaninted with some important and relevant facts and circumstances of the instant CBI case, which are required to be ascretained from you," the CBI letter read.

The country's premier investigative agency directed the senior IAS officer to join the investigation of the instant CBI case at 10 AM on December 11 at CBI Office located at Unit-8 area under Nayapalli police limits in Bhubaneswar.

Notably, Sethi is currently serving as the Principal Secretary to the state government's Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department, ST & SC Development, Minorities, and Backward Classes Welfare Department and Commissioner-Cum-Secretary in Odia Language Literature & Culture Department.

The CBI reportedly asked Sethi to provide details of drivers associated with his vehicles of the departments headed by him in Odisha government.

According to reports, the CBI is planning to expose 'secrets' in 'tender fixing' in various infrastructure projects by interrogating Sethi, who is holding multiple departments and his drivers.

Reacting to the summon issued to Sethi, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan took a strong stand against corruption.

"No corruption will be allowed. The policy of our government is zero tolerance against corruption. No matter how a powerful person is, strict action will be taken against a minister or an officer, whoever is involved in corruption. If there is any link, there will be an inquiry. It is not right to make someone an accused without investigation, whoever is guilty after the investigation will be punished," the Minister told media today.

The summon came in an ongoing investigation against Aditya Dev Infratech Pvt Ltd owner Debadatta Mahapatra, who was arrested along with two others following a raid on December 7 evening.

Along with Mahapatra, the CBI arrested Bridge and Roof Co. (India) Ltd's Group General Manager Chanchal Mukherjee and Penta A Studio Private Ltd's Director Santosh Moharana as part of its probe into the seizure of huge cash and gold from a luxury car near the Mayfair Hotel in Bhubaneswar on December 7.

As per the reports, the CBI caught Debadutta Mohapatra and Santosh Moharana while the duo was offering Rs 10 lakh cash and gold jewelleries as bribe to Chanchal Mukherjee to influence the officials of Bridge and Roof Company for a tender.