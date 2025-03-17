Bhubaneswar: The state government had spent over Rs 115 crore for hiring vehicles and sound system, and putting up tents and barricades during the 2024 simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha.

This was revealed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly while replying to a query of Athagarh MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain today.

The state government had spent altogether Rs 115.95 crore for hiring vehicles and sound system, and putting up tents and barricades during the twin polls in Odisha, last year.

The government had incurred expenditure to the tune of Rs 80.93 crore on hiring vehicles during last year’s elections, said the Chief Minister.

It had incurred expenditure to the tune of Rs 35 crore on sound systems, tents and barricades during 2024 polls in the state, he added.