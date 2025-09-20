Bhubaneswar: A greenfield deep-sea port will be established at Bahuda in Odisha’s Ganjam district with an investment of Rs 21,500 crore.

A tri-partite agreement has been signed between the Odisha Maritime Board (OMB), Paradip Port Authority (PPA) and Sagarmala Finance Corporation (SFC) at a maritime event at Bhavnagar in Gujarat recently for establishment of the all-weather port.

The proposed port will come up on around 5,000 acres of land at Bahuda and it will function as a satellite port of Paradip deep-sea port, said Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain in a social media post today.

The new port will have the capacity to handle 150 million tonnes of cargo in a year, he added.

Apart from the major port at Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district, Odisha has two non-major ports at Dhamra in Bhadrak and Gopalpur in Ganjam.

The proposed deep-sea port at Bahuda will be the second port in Ganjam district.

In a related development, the OMB and the PPA have signed an MoU to develop a large-scale shipbuilding cluster in Kendrapara district with an investment of Rs 24,700 crore.

The proposed shipbuilding cluster will come up on Mahanadi riverbank in Kendrapara.

The project will have one or more large shipyards with a combined capacity of 1 to 1.2 million gross tonnage (GT) per year. A dedicated waterfront of 2-2.5 km and a land area of 2,000-2,500 acres are among the key components of the shipbuilding cluster.

Ancillary industries including engine manufacturing, steel fabrication and equipment suppliers will be set up at the cluster.