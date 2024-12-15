Bhubaneswar: A mega solar power equipment manufacturing complex will come up in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district.

WAAREE Energies Limited will set up the solar equipment manufacturing complex at Neulopoi in Dhenkanal with an investment of Rs 25,000 crore.

The Bhoomi Pujan or groundbreaking ceremony of the mega project was conducted today in the presence of Dhenkanal MLA and Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, WAAREE Energies Limited Director Hitesh Mehta and other dignitaries.

The solar equipment complex, dubbed as the largest manufacturing facility in Eastern India, will come up on around 600 acres of land. The project is expected to create employment opportunity for around 14,000 people.

Solar panels, modules and other equipment will be manufactured at the complex. Besides, WAAREE Energies Limited will produce 6 GW solar power at the site.

“The solar power equipment manufacturing complex will stimulate development in Dhenkanal. Many local youths will get employment at the mega project,” said the minister.

WAAREE Energies Limited will start production at the complex within 24 months, said Mehta. “Around 14,000 people will get employment opportunities at the complex in next five years,” he added.

Notably, the High-Level Clearance Authority of the state government in April, 2023 had approved the proposal of the WAAREE Energies Limited to set up the solar equipment manufacturing complex in Dhenkanal district.