Bhubaneswar: The managing committee of Jagannath temple at Odisha’s Puri town today approved the annual budget for the 12th century shrine.

The managing panel approved a budget of Rs 413 crore for Jagannath temple for 2024-25 financial year.

The authorities have estimated that Jagannath temple will have a surplus of Rs 103 crore after meeting its expenditures in this fiscal.

The managing committee took a decision to launch an FM radio station for the shrine. It also decided to introduce air-conditioned (AC) facilities at Nata Mandap (dancing hall) of the temple.

As per a decision taken at the meeting, the temple authorities will make special arrangements to ensure hassle-free darshan for women, children, elderly people and differently-abled persons.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee headed by Gajapati King Dibyasingha Deb also took a decision for monthly meeting of the Niti (Rituals) sub-committee of the shrine.

The shrine authorities have also decided to provide scholarship and other incentives to the children of Srimandir servitors. The authorities will take the help of Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) to various issues related to the landed properties of Srimandir.

The managing committee expressed regret over a mishap during the Pahandi procession of the deities at Srigundicha temple during this year’s Rath Jatra. The meeting held discussions to avoid similar situation in future.

The temple authorities will examine the video footage and identify the people responsible for the mishap.

The Badagrahis (caretakers) of the deities have been authorized to take decisions regarding the presence of servitors on the three chariots during Rath Jatra.