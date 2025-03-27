Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has collected a total fine of ₹457.49 crore over the last five years for unauthorised electricity usage across the state, according to data presented by Energy Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo in the State Legislative Assembly. He was replying to a question by MLA Upasna Mohapatra.

The enforcement actions were taken by power distribution companies (DISCOMs) across various districts.

As per the official data, a total of 8,70,458 cases of electricity theft and unauthorised usage were recorded during the five-year period. Among the districts, Ganjam reported the highest fine collection, amounting to ₹40.77 crore, followed by Cuttack (₹37.7 crore) and Balasore (₹34.49 crore).

Other major contributors to the fine collection include Khurda (₹33.72 crore), Puri (₹26.11 crore), and Jajpur (₹27.84 crore).