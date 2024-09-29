Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police seized Rs 4.77 lakh in cash from a car at OMFED Square in Odisha capital, late last night.

The driver, identified as Dibyajyoti Nayak, was found drunk and has been detained for questioning.

“A car was being driven dangerously and nearly crashed into cops after breaking through barricades. Upon inspection, we found Rs 4.77 lakh in cash inside the vehicle, and the driver was heavily drunk. A case has been registered at Chandrasekharpur police station, and the driver is being interrogated to determine the source of the large sum of money,” said Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda.

The incident took place when police were carrying out checking and blocking across the city to inspect suspicious vehicles.