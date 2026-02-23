Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has collected Rs 76.94 crore as fine from traffic rule violators in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack over the past three years, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the State Assembly.

Replying to a question by MLA Souvic Biswal, the Chief Minister said that a total of 7,70,992 persons were found violating traffic rules in the twin cities during this period. From them, the government collected Rs 76,94,21,950 as penalty.

The data also revealed a high number of drunk driving cases. In the last three years, 88,246 persons were caught for violating traffic norms under the influence of alcohol. The authorities collected Rs 44,85,04,800 as fine from such offenders.

Besides this, 1,630 cases were registered specifically for drunken driving during the same period.