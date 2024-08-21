Bhubaneswar: In a significant political development, BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan today filed his nomination as an independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Odisha.

Pradhan, who had unsuccessfully contested this year’s Assembly elections in the state from Bhubaneswar Central seat, filed his nomination an hour after BJP candidate Mamata Mohanta submitted her candidature with the returning officer at Odisha Assembly.

Notably, Mohanta had been elected to the Rajya Sabha on a BJD ticket in April, 2020. Her tenure as Rajya Sabha MP was supposed to end in April, 2026.

The woman leader from Mayurbhnaj, however, resigned from the Rajya Sabha as well as the primary membership of BJD on July 31.

A day after her resignation, Mohanta joined the BJP in New Delhi. The Rajya Sabha bypoll in Odisha is necessitated due to the resignation of Mohanta from the upper house.

The BJP yesterday announced Mohanta’s candidature for the Rajya Sabha bypoll, scheduled to be held on September 3.

Mohanta today submitted her nomination for the bypoll in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP Odisha in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, party’s state unit president Manmohan Samal and other leaders at the Assembly secretariat.

Notably, Pradhan had lost the Assembly polls to BJD nominee Ananta Narayan Jena by a narrow margin of 37 votes.

BJP MLA Purna Sethi, meanwhile, revealed that Pradhan has filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha bypoll as dummy candidate.

“Political parties often field dummy candidates in polls. Later, these candidates withdraw their nominations,” Sethi said.