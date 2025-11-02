Bhubaneswar: Sarat Kumar Sahoo, the founder of Ruchi Foodline, passed away today while undergoing treatment at a hospital. He was 75.

He had been battling cancer for the past few years.

Sahoo was instrumental in establishing and popularising the Ruchi brand, making it a household name in Odisha and beyond.

Today, Ruchi Foodline operates through over 18,000 outlets across India and has a presence in seven countries.

Sahoo had founded the company in 1976 as a small enterprise named Om Oil and Flour Mills at a rented premises in the Industrial Estate, Cuttack.