Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Rukuna Ratha Jatra of Lord Lingaraj today, the first pitcher of holy water from the Marichi Kunda, a water tank located on the premises of the Mukteswar Temple, was auctioned for Rs 21,000.

The pitcher was auctioned to the highest bidder couple -- Jitendra Moharana and Jyotshnarani Moharana from Damodarpur area in Cuttack district -- for the whopping Rs 21,000, informed an official on duty for auction today.

The holy water will be auctioned in phases at lower prices later in the day.

Notably, the Marichi Kunda water is aunctioned to childless couple every year after conducting 'Ratha Pratishta' (consecration of chariot) ritual for Rukuna Ratha festival of Lord Lingaraj.

As per the belief, the holy water from Marichi Kunda removes barrenness in women. It helps a barren woman to conceive baby if she baths and consumes on the eve of Rukuna Ratha Jatra on Ashokastamee.

As per a Hindu scripture, Lord Shiva had killed a demon namely Maricha here this place where the water tank is situated. The demon's wife asked the Lord as to how she could become a mother without her husband. Lord Shiva, who is also known as Ashutosh, was pleased over her prayer and granted her a boon. She took bath in the water and was blessed with a child by the grace of Lord Shiva. Subsequently, the water tank became famous as the Marichi Kunda.