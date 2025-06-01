Sambalpur: A large number of devotees, cutting across age, gender, and social backgrounds, thronged Shiva temples across Sambalpur on the occasion of the sacred Sital Sasthi festival. The town, adorned with vibrant decorations and illuminated streets, came alive in celebration of the divine marriage of Lord Shiva—revered locally as Sambaleswara—and Goddess Parvati.

As part of the rituals, the divine couple is set to undertake a Nagar Parikrama (procession through the city), which will continue until tomorrow afternoon.

Prominent personalities, including Odisha Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, paid their respects to the deities on this auspicious occasion.

Celebrated with immense fervor, Sital Sasthi is a major cultural and religious event that highlights the rich traditions and artistic expressions of the region. The festival dates back several centuries, believed to have been initiated during the reign of King Baliar Singh of Sambalpur. A devout follower of Lord Shiva, the king is credited with starting the tradition to honor the celestial wedding with grandeur, leading to the annual Sital Sasthi Yatra.

The festival is observed during the Shukla Paksha Sasthi (sixth day of the waxing moon) in the Hindu months of May or June. Preparations begin weeks in advance, transforming Sambalpur into a vibrant hub of devotion and cultural activity.

The ceremonial wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati marks the beginning of the festivities. Their ornately decorated idols are placed on elaborately designed chariots, which are then pulled through the streets by enthusiastic devotees in a grand procession. The procession passes through major parts of the town, drawing massive crowds eager to witness the divine union.

The streets come alive with music, traditional dance performances, and cultural programs. Folk dances like Sambalpuri and Gotipua are performed by talented artists, while tableaux depicting scenes from mythology and Lord Shiva’s life add to the spectacle.

Apart from the procession, devotees observe fasts and offer prayers, seeking blessings for prosperity and the removal of life’s obstacles. Many believe that witnessing the divine marriage brings good fortune and spiritual merit.

Beyond its religious essence, Sital Sasthi plays a crucial role in preserving Sambalpur’s cultural heritage. The festival attracts visitors and devotees from across India, providing a platform for local artists and performers while promoting traditional art, music, and dance.

With its historical roots, colorful celebrations, and deep cultural significance, Sital Sasthi remains a cherished event in the spiritual and cultural calendar of Odisha, holding a special place in the hearts of the people of Sambalpur.