New Delhi: The Russian Government will honour former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on May 9, 2025, in recognition of his courageous contributions during the Stalingrad Operation in the early 1940s.

As a pilot with Indian National Airways, Biju Patnaik played a key role in supplying weapons to the besieged Red Army during the Second World War. His efforts were part of the broader support to the Allied forces during the critical battle of Stalingrad.

In a letter addressed to his son, Naveen Patnaik, Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Legislative Assembly and President of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov confirmed the tribute will take place during a commemorative event to mark the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, scheduled for May 9, 2025.

The letter, dated April 26, 2025, states the Russian Embassy in New Delhi will host the event to honour those who stood in solidarity against Nazism as part of the anti-Hitler coalition, and to commemorate the bravery of the people of the former Soviet Union and its allies.

Notably, in 1995, Biju Patnaik was awarded the jubilee medal “50th Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War 1941–1945” by Russia in recognition of his wartime bravery.

Per the Russian Embassy’s communication, Naveen Patnaik will attend the ceremony as Guest of Honour, while External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will serve as the Chief Guest.

Biju Patnaik served as the Chief Minister of Odisha in two terms—from 1961 to 1963 and again from 1990 to 1995. He passed away on April 17, 1997.