Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government decided to revise the date of upcoming Sabitri Amabasya, which is a government holiday at offices in the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today approved a proposal on revision of Sabitri Amabasya holiday.

As per the revised date, Sabitri Amabasya will be considered as official holiday on May 26 (Monday) instead of May 27 (Tuesday).

As per the government holiday list, Sabitri Amabasya was scheduled on May 27.

However, the government decided to change the holiday date to May 26 after consulting with Puri Mukti Mandap priests and other religious institutions as well as various institutions involved in creating Hindu almanac.

Sabitri Amabasya is a traditional Hindu festival observed by married women, especially in the Indian state of Odisha, for the long life, prosperity and well-being of their husbands. This auspicious day falls on the Amavasya (new moon day) of the Jyeshtha month (May–June), according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

Savitri Amavasya is inspired by the legend of Sabitri and Satyaban, found in Hindu scriptures. Sabitri, through her unwavering devotion and intelligence, is said to have brought her husband Satyaban back from the clutches of death, impressing even Lord Yama, the god of death.