Bhubaneswar: The two-day joint coastal security exercise, Sagar Kavach-2, commenced in Odisha’s Paradip sea today. At least 18 Central as well as state government agencies are taking part in the security exercise.

Personnel from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Marine Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Customs department, Forest and Fisheries departments and Paradip Port Authorities are participating in the deep-sea exercise.

The Sagar Kavach exercise was introduced to review the coastal security following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. The exercise is held twice in a year.

The security forces, participating the exercise, have been split into two groups. One of the two groups (Red team) will pose as the infiltrators and try to breach the coastal security as part of the mock drill.

The second team of the security forces (Blue team) will try to foil the infiltration attempt in the coastal sea. The security exercise has been launched simultaneously along the Odisha and West Bengal coasts.