Bhubaneswar: Around 40 days after the killing of Sahadev Nayak on National Highway-16 near Rasulgarh in Bhubaneswar, the Mancheswar Police today arrested prime accused Rama Nayak.

As per reports, Rama surrendered at the Mancheswar Police Station, following which she was apprehended.

Earlier, the police had arrested six persons over their alleged involvement in the murder of Sahadev Nayak, who was a resident of the Kedarpalli area and the President of the BMC Sanitation Employees' Association. The murder incident took place on January 8 morning when he was travelling on a scooter.

The attack was a fallout of past enmity over drug peddling in the locality as Sahadev was opposing the illegal activity carried out by the accused in the area.

On the fateful day, Lipika Nayak, her husband Laxmidhar Nayak and their two associates Rocky Nayak and Sushant Nayak allegedly decapitated Sahadev with sword. A day before the attack, the accused had assembled at Sushant’s house in Dumduma here to hatch the plan to eliminate Sahadev.

The assailants, after hacking Sahadev, went to Daya River, disposed of the weapons, took bath in the water body to remove blood stains, and changed their clothes. They then fled towards Nayagarh, from where they were nabbed.